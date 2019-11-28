Missing Fairfield grandmother and 2 children found safe, CHP says

article

A 75-year-old Fairfield grandmother and her two grandchildren were found safe on Thanksgiving morning, the California Highway Patrol tweeted on Thursday.

The CHP thanked the community for being on the lookout for Sandra Young and her two grandchildren, ages 7 and 9, who had been missing since Sunday.

Fairfield police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said in a statement that the trio was found about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Pinole.

Barbie, an employee at the Shell gas station on Fitzgerald Drive, told KTVU that she had just received an alert on her phone regarding the missing family when they walked into her store. She immediately called 911.

Jacobsen said the department would not provide any more information about what Grandma and the kids were doing or where they have been the last three days.

"It's Thanksgiving," Jacobsen said. "Please give the family the space they need and enjoy this holiday for what it is, thankfulness and family."