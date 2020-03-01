Missing elderly woman's vehicle found on Georgia road

Deputies are continuing the search for a missing 84-year-old Spalding County woman who was last seen on Tuesday.

Deputies have been searching for 84-year-old Willie Jo Greer since she was last seen Tuesday around noon. Officials have since issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for her.

Saturday afternoon, Spalding County deputies say that officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources discovered a vehicle belonging to Greer on a road in rural Wilkes County.

Investigators say the vehicle appeared to have left the road and become stuck in a ditch. While deputies searched the area using air and K-9 units, Greer was nowhere to be found.

"Now is the time for everyone to maintain hope, keep faith, and pray for Mrs. Greer and her family for her safe return," the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said.

Greer is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies said Greer has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 or the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.