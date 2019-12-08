Miss Universe 2019 crowned, Steve Harvey blunders again, and photos

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss Universe 2019.

Miss Universe 2019 is took place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. But before the 90 competitors representing countries from all over the world, several former beauty queens walked the red carpet.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón appear onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The pageant aired live on FOX 5 Atlanta.

Puerto Rico and Mexico rounded out the top three finalists. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was named runner up.