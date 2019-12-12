Minivan becomes submerged in hole in The Villages, Fire Chief confirms

A minivan became submerged in a hole of water on a street in The Villages on Wednesday.

The Villages Fire Chief Edmund Cain told FOX 35 News that the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A eight-inch water main broke and afterwards, a hole on East Schwartz Avenue opened up, taking a minivan with it.

The Villages-News.com reported that a couple was travelling in their minivan when their vehicle started to skid. The man driving hit the brakes, but before they knew it, the pavement buckled and the vehicle became submerged in about four feet of water. Water reportedly began to fill the car up to their knees and they were unable to get their vehicle doors open. So, they allegedly had to climb out of the vehicle through the tailgate of the minivan.

Fire Chief Cain confirmed that the couple refused transport to the hospital after the incident.

MORE NEWS: Florida horse stolen, slaughtered for meat, sheriff says

Advertisement

The main water line also reportedly had to be shut down but is back on now. A boil water notice is active for the next several days.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest.