Georgia meth supplier sentenced to federal prison

A metro-Atlanta man who admitted to the distribution of methamphetamine in Middle Georgia was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.

Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 37, of Cartersville was sentenced to 150 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. This will run consecutively with a sentence coming from the Cobb County Superior Court in Georgia where he also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15.

Sanchez's co-defendant, Christian Jesus Pineda, 28, of Duluth was also sentenced to serve 38 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on June 7. He previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on March 21.

The sentences were handed down by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self, III.

"Repeat offenders who brazenly disregard the law by choosing to distribute large amounts of the most deadly and addictive illegal substances into our communities face accountability for their crimes at the federal level," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Our office is working with law enforcement to identify and bring to justice those individuals who continually commit crimes that harm the overall safety of our neighborhoods."

According to court documents, an informant tipped law enforcement that Sanchez selling large quantities of methamphetamine. The informant and Sanchez agreed to an exchange of money for 500 grams of methamphetamine via text messages and phone calls. Sanchez arranged for a courier to meet the informant at a gas station in Byron, Georgia on April 28, 2021, for the transaction.

Agents with DEA, Peach County Sheriff's Office, Byron Police Department and K-9 all working with the informant saw a vehicle being driven by Pineda pull into the gas station.

The informant approached Pineda who showed him a clear bag containing the 500 grams of drugs. At the time, Sanchez had a previous state conviction for distribution of methamphetamine in Cobb County, Georgia and was on parole.

This case is being investigated by DEA and the Peach County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Byron Police Department.

"Methamphetamine continues to ravage many communities in our nation," said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. "Because of the positive results yielded in this case, the sentencing of this repeat offender will put other methamphetamine traffickers on notice that DEA and its law enforcement partners will not tolerate the distribution of this insidious drug."