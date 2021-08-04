Men hospitalized with knife wounds after fight in southwest Atlanta, police say

Police said an argument led to a knife fight shortly after midnight on Wednesday in southwest Atlanta.

Police said officers responded to a call of someone shot at 2231 Campbellton Road, but instead found two men with knife wounds.

Investigators determined the men were involved in a physical fight with each other which resulted in the knife wounds. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the fight.

Both men were hospitalized in stable condition.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.