Men hospitalized with knife wounds after fight in southwest Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Police said an argument led to a knife fight shortly after midnight on Wednesday in southwest Atlanta.

Police said officers responded to a call of someone shot at 2231 Campbellton Road, but instead found two men with knife wounds. 

Investigators determined the men were involved in a physical fight with each other which resulted in the knife wounds. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the fight.

Both men were hospitalized in stable condition. 

