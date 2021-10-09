MCSO: Deputy dies from injuries, will donate organs after being beaten by suspect

Watch live:

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy has died on Monday following spending some time on life support after being assaulted while taking a suspect with felony warrants into custody on Oct. 9, according to the sheriff's department.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of Deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz #S2212. He succumbed to the injuries sustained on Saturday at the hands of a violent predator. Deputy Ruiz proudly served this community with courage and conviction," Sheriff Paul Penzone said. "His loss is a tragedy for our profession and our community. We stand strong with great appreciation for his service & pray for his family during this unimaginable sacrifice & loss. I am committed to pursuing justice for Deputy Ruiz to the fullest extent of the law against. the suspect. Nothing less is acceptable."

Sheriff Penzone said during a news conference Monday that the incident began during the early-morning hours of Oct. 9 when deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, identified as Clinton Robert Hurley.

A short time after, deputies later found Hurley and took him into custody.

Deputy Juan Ruiz transported Hurley to an MCSO substation in Avondale near Van Buren and Dysart Roads, brought him into the holding area, and "as is standard processing protocol, he removed his handcuffs and attempted to put him in one of the holding cells," Sheriff Penzone said.

"It was at that time that he was initially passive resistant and turned on the deputy and the fight ensued," Penzone said.

During the fight, Deputy Ruiz tried to call for backup on his radio, but he was beaten unconscious by Hurley, Penzone said.

Deputy Ruiz was found by another deputy and he was rushed to the hospital where he was placed on life support, surrounded by loved ones. Sheriff Penzone said Deputy Ruiz never regained consciousness and his organs will be donated. He was a three-year veteran of the department.

MCSO Deputy Juan Miguel Ruiz

Following the assault on Deputy Ruiz, MCSO said Hurley stole his police SUV, fled the scene and then carjacked another person.

Hurley was found hours later after being involved in a shootout with a homeowner in Tonopah when he was struck by a bullet. The homeowner was someone he knew and they reportedly had a history of conflict.

Hurley was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Sheriff Penzone. He had been released from the Dept. of Corrections last December and had been in custody for sexual offenses against children.

"During a time when men and women in law enforcement face scrutiny, sometimes demonization, or expected to be perfect and underappreciated – but a scumbag piece of (expletive) out of the Department of Corrections can put him on life support when he comes to work every day in uniform to keep this community safe," Penzone said.

"So now the question is, what is this community willing to do to make sure that this suspect goes back to prison or somewhere else for the actions against this deputy?" he added. "Because this is not a singular issue."

MCSO said they are still searching for a vehicle that was stolen by Hurley as he fled from authorities – a 2016 gray Kia Optima with a California license plate 7TLd075.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 602-876-1011 and reference report #IR21-029346.

Clinton Robert Hurley

Condolences come in from law enforcement around the state

The Arizona Department of Corrections said on Twitter, "Our condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of Deputy Juan M. Ruiz and all his (MSCO) colleagues."

The Phoenix Police Department said, "Our thoughts go out to our brothers & sisters at the (MCSO) & the entire #Arizona community after the horrific death of Deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz."

"Our heart is with (MCSO) and the family of Deputy Ruiz during these difficult moments," Gilbert PD said.

Mesa PD Tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the @mcsoaz and the family and friends of Deputy Juan M. Ruiz. Your service and dedication to the community will not be forgotten."

"Our hearts are heavy for our brothers and sisters of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the family of Deputy Juan M. Ruiz … His sacrifice to the community and life-giving donation is immeasurable," Scottsdale Police said of his organ donation.

"Truly heartbreaking. Rest easy, Deputy Ruiz," Avondale PD said.

The Ajo Fire Department said, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Ruiz’s family, friends and colleagues. RIP sir."

Glendale Police offered its condolences, saying, "We stand beside (MCSO) as they grieve the loss of their deputy. Sending prayers and condolences to fellow deputies and Deputy Ruiz’s family and friends."

