Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County teen girl

Georgia police need your help finding a Clayton County teenager who has gone missing without her needed medicine.

If you see 17-year-old Sincere Perkins, call Clayton County police.

The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for 17-year-old Sincere Perkins early Sunday morning.

Police say that Perkins was last seen at around 11 Saturday night at her home on the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road in Jonesboro.

Perkins has been described as 5'7" with a weight of around 115. Unlike in the photo provided by officials, she has short hair.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Officials say that Perkins has a multipersonality disorder and has not been taking her medication.

If you have any information that can help police, call Clayton County investigators at 770-477-3550.