Mattie's Call issued for missing 81-year-old Cherokee County man

article

Deputies are searching for 81-year-old Cherokee County man who went missing over the weekend.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 81-year-old Garry "Damon" Carter. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say he may suffer from undiagnosed ementia.

Officials say Carter was last seen on the 300 block of Seldom Seen Trail on Sunday at around 1 p.m.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Carter is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. He has white and silver hair with a medium-length beard.

The missing elderly man was last seen wearing a blue and pink plaid short-sleeve button-up shirt and tan pants.

Advertisement

Officials believe Damon might be driving a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with a dealer "drive out" tag.

If you have any information that can help officials, please call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4080 or by dialing 911.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.