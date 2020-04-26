Mattie's Call issued for missing 80-year-old Carroll County man

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 80-year-old man who is believed to suffer from dementia.

According to investigators, Billy Joe McIntyre has not been seen since April 24.

Police said McIntyre was last spotted walking into the woods near his home in the 2200 block of Melear Road in Bowdon around 10:00 p.m. on Friday. According to police, McIntyre told his wife he was looking for an animal that was trying to attack their family pets, but she hasn’t seen him since.

Authorities described McIntyre as a white male, around 5 ft. and 6 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds.

McIntyre was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants carrying a shotgun. Family members said McIntyre is thinner in person than he is in pictures.

Anyone with information on Mr. McIntyre's whereabouts should dial 911 or contact Investigator Brad Garmon at 770-830-5916 or by e-mail at bgarmon@carrollsheriff.com.