Mattie's Call issued for missing 52-year-old man

The Butts County Sheriff's Office issued a Mattie's Call Sunday for a missing 52-year-old man.

According to investigators, John Wilkerson was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Joe Lane Road.

Wilkerson is described as a white male, around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighing 230 pounds.

He was last spotted wearing a white shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Authorities said Wilkerson does have some medical conditions.

Anyone with information on Wilkerson's whereabouts should contact the Butts County Sheriff's Office at 770-775-8232 or dial 911 immediately.