Mattie's Call issued for DeKalb County man with short-term memory problems

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 47-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated for him.

Scott Wendland was last seen along Dwayne Court near Lithonia Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Wendland has been diagnosed with Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome leading him to have no long-term memory for the last seven years, police said. He one to five minutes of short-term memory, police said.

Wendland is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown straight hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.