Mattie's Call issued for 72-year-old disabled man

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 72-year-old man.

According to investigators, Guy Antoine was last seen Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Frencrest Place in Douglasville.

Police described Antoine as a black male around 5 feet and 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair. He is known to suffer from dementia and has diabetes as well as a pacemaker.

He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, with white jeans, white sneakers, and a silver watch.

Anyone with information on Antoine's whereabouts should contact the Douglas County Police Sheriff's Office at 770-949-5656.

