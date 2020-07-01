Mattie's Call issued for 58-year-old South Carolina woman believed to be near Decatur

article

DeKalb County police urgently are seeking a missing 58-year-old South Carolina woman who was last seen in the Decatur area early Wednesday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Debra Smith was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near The Home Depot and The Corner Cup in the 2600 block of Lawrenceville Highway, police said.

Smith is in need of medication for paranoid schizophrenia and her family believes she has not taken it. Police said witnesses who spotted Smith believe she may already be in a mental health crisis.

Police said she left her vehicle and traveled by foot through a very heavy traffic area. She does not have any known ties or family in the area.

Police describe Smith as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with green eyes, and gray hair. It was not immediately known what she was last wearing.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.