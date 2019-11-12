Mattie's Call issued for 23-year-old Gwinnett County woman

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman. Authorities have since activated a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Diamond “De De” Parker was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at her Wedgewood Trace home near Tucker, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Parker may have been getting into a black car, but investigators have not been able to corroborate that story.

Parker is described by police as being 150 pounds, 5-feet-2-inches tall, with brown eyes, and her hair is in a black braided ponytail. She has a distinctive scar on her neck. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants with a pink stripe around the waistband, black slip-on shoes with sparkles, and a black windbreaker jacket.

Diamond “De De” Parker (Gwinnett County Police Department / Supplied)

Police said Parker is non-verbal and her exact medical conditions are not being disclosed.

She is known to frequent the Chick-fil-a at 5455 Jimmy Carter Boulevard and the Wal-Mart at 4975 Jimmy Carter Boulevard with her caretaker and may have gone to one of those locations. Employees there have been asked to look out for her.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.