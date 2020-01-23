MATTIE'S CALL: Hapeville Police search for missing disabled woman

Hapeville Police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 34-year-old disabled woman.

According to police, Cierro Shantay Alexander has not been seen since January 18.

Alexander was last spotted wearing a red jacket with a fur collar at 845 N Central Avenue in Hapeville. She is described as an African-American woman, 5 ft. 3 inches in height, and weighing around 160 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Authorities believe she might be traveling by walking.

Anyone with information on Alexander's whereabouts should call the Hapeville Police department at 404-768-7171 or if you see her, dial 911 immediately.

