Mattie's Call for missing 74-year-old Atlanta woman

Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old woman in Atlanta. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Diana Griffin was last seen at her residence along Peyton Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Atlanta police said.

Police describe Griffin as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with short salt-and-pepper hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a black T-shirt with the words “not my problem,” and black pants.

Griffin was reportedly diagnosed with dementia and police said she takes medication for it.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.