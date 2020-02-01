Massive tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-85, 1 killed

Fire crews are working to clean up the remains of a deadly tractor-trailer blaze that blocked all lanes of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County Saturday morning.

All lanes are blocked as fire crews respond to a massive vehicle blaze.

Gwinnett County fire officials say the fire, which happened near the exit to Jimmy Carter Boulevard, was brought under control by firefighters using foam. At around 10 a.m., some lanes of I-85 soundbound were reopened. I-85 northbound is still fully closed.

Georgia DOT Cameras caught fire crews on the scene working to douse the huge blaze, which was belching immense amounts of smoke. Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard three loud explosions before seeing the flames and smoke shoot up from the interstate.

Officials have confirmed one fatality in the tractor-trailer fire. The victim has not been identified.

In response to the fire, officers evacuated drivers from their vehicles. Businesses on access roads nearby were also evacuated.

Advertisement

Officials have not released any information about how the fire started.

If you are traveling through that area, please take an alternate route and expect delays.