Massive tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-85

A massive vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County.

All lanes are blocked as fire crews respond to a massive vehicle blaze.

The fire happened Saturday morning near the exit to Jimmy Carter Boulevard Saturday morning.

Georgia DOT Cameras caught fire crews on the scene working to douse the huge blaze, which was belching immense amounts of smoke.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they are responding to the "fully involved tractor-trailer fire."

If you are traveling through that area, please take an alternate route and expect delays.