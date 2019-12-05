Massive flames erupt in commercial building fire in San Bernardino

A commercial building became completely engulfed in flames Thursday morning in San Bernardino.

The fire broke out at a vacant commercial structure in the 2100 block of N. Lugo Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The 20,000 square foot building was built in 1950 and was once the Stardust Skating Center, a roller rink in the city.

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the 2nd alarm fire and encountered heavy smoke, causing them to respond using a transitional attack.

The raging fire sent a huge column of smoke into the air, that was visible for miles over the city, as seen in aerial footage from SkyFOX.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 9 a.m. as crews continued to put out its hotspots.

The building sustained heavy damage, according to fire officials.

(Photo by Tod Sudmeir, FirePhoto564) (Tod Sudmeir, FirePhoto564)

One firefighter received a minor injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.