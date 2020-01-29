Massive blaze guts South Fulton condos, 2 rescued

Firefighters from several jurisdictions spent several hours on the scene of a massive apartment fire in South Fulton Wednesday afternoon where two men had to be rescued.

South Fulton Fire Deputy Chief Jack Butler said the blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m. at the Camelot Condos located in the 5600 block of Old National Highway.

The chief said two men had to be rescued after becoming trapped on the second floor. A 38-year-old man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Rescue workers said he was conscious at the time. No word on the condition of the second man.

Firefighters from South Fulton, Union City, and College Park all responded. About 25 firefighters in all.

Advertisement

Once crews have extinguished all the hotspots, investigators will be sent in to determine the cause.

There have been no other reports of injuries.

The Red Cross said they helped about 60 residents at the apartment complex after the fire gutted 24 units, 12 homes, and forced power to be shut off to 12 additional units.