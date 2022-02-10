Masked men open fire on undercover Bibb County deputy, sheriff says

Bibb County law enforcement are searching for four masked suspects who shot at an undercover deputy Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Department say at around 3 p.m. Wednesday an undercover deputy was doing a neighborhood check near Rogers Place when he noticed a speeding vehicle. Inside the vehicle were four men wearing ski masks.

The deputy began to follow the vehicle until it stopped on General Winship Drive. Once stopped, officials say the four men got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the deputy's car.

Investigators say the deputy took cover and the four men drove off toward Riverside Drive. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the shooting.

Authorities described the vehicle involved in the shooting as a silver four-door Kia sedan with a handicap tag. The vehicle's front bumper on the driver's side was hanging down towards the ground.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

