Maryland mass shooting: 3 dead after shooting inside of Smithsburg manufacturing facility

Three people are reportedly dead after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to authorities.

FOX News confirms that the shooting happened at Columbia Machine on 12900 block of Bikle Road near Smithsburg High and Middle Schools.

Maryland State Police confirmed to FOX 5 that initial reports indicate three people were killed in the shooting.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he has been briefed on the shooting. He said MSP responded to the incident and chased a suspect at the scene. During the chase, the Governor said, the suspect fired and shot a state trooper in the shoulder and the trooper returned fire, hitting the suspect. The Governor said he was not sure of the condition of the shooter or the trooper.

The ATF's Baltimore office posted on Twitter that it is assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the shooting.

Investigators have not revealed any details about what led up to the incident.

The sheriff's office said that there is no threat to the community.

Multiple lawmakers have posted on Twitter that they are monitoring the situation.

The past few weeks have been riddled with gun violence as Americans mourn the loss of life in Texas, New York, California, Oklahoma and now Maryland. The Smithsburg, Maryland shooting comes less than a week after a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma in which four people were killed. On May 24, a tragic mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 19 children and two teachers dead. On May 15, five people were injured and one person was killed inside a church in Laguna Woods, California the day after a shooting took place at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 Black people.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.