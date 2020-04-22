MARTA employee dies from coronavirus

A MARTA employee has died from the coronavirus.

Derrick Ferguson, 53, worked as a station maintainer for MARTA since 2016. Officials with MARTA said Ferguson's last day of work was April 10 and he passed away due to complications of the virus ten days later.

“This insidious virus is taking an immense toll on transit agencies across the country. Despite the risks, brave employees such as Mr. Ferguson show up to work every day to make sure we can continue providing essential transit during this health crisis,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. “We honor his dedication and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

Officials said Ferguson's partner, a fellow MARTA employee, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. She's recovering at home.

MARTA said it has a total of 22 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three have recovered, three are in the hospital, and 15 are recovering at home.

Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts