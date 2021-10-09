Sheriff: MCSO deputy remains on life support, suspect shot and in critical condition

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy is on life support after being found unconscious following taking a man with felony warrants into custody, says Sheriff Paul Penzone at a news conference on Oct. 9.

The deputy was found by another deputy critically injured near Van Buren and Dysart Road, close to an MCSO substation, on Saturday. Penzone says the deputy was bleeding from his face.

Deputies rendered aid and he was rushed to the hospital where he remains on life support, surrounded by loved ones.

The suspect, Clinton Robert Hurley, was found hours later. He was involved in a shootout with a homeowner, who he knows, in Tonopah when he was struck.

Hurley is in critical condition, Penzone says. Hurley was released from jail recently, Penzone says, for sex offenses involving children.

Penzone says Hurley reportedly stole the deputy's SUV after assaulting him, fled the scene and then carjacked another person.

The deputy, who hasn't been identified, is a three-year veteran of the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

"During a time when men and women in law enforcement face scrutiny, sometimes demonization, or expected to be perfect and underappreciated – but a scumbag piece of (expletive) out of the Department of Corrections can put him on life support when he comes to work every day in uniform to keep this community safe."

He adds, "So now the question is, what is this community willing to do to make sure that this suspect goes back to prison or somewhere else for the actions against this deputy? Because this is not a singular issue …"

Clinton Robert Hurley

Deputy assault suspect scenes captured in exclusive video

Watch full press conferences (Viewer discretion is advised):

More Arizona news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: