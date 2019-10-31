Maria Fire burning near Santa Paula prompts evacuations, destroys homes

Firefighters in Ventura County battled a fast-moving brush fire that sparked just south of Santa Paula.

The Maria Fire has grown to 9,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire broke out at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday night. An estimated 8,000 residents were under evacuation orders in Santa Paula and Somis. In addition, 2,300 structures were threatened, Ventura County officials said in a press conference on Friday afternoon.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS - Map

• South of 126 Freeway

• North of Los Angeles Avenue

Advertisement

• East of Vineyard Avenue

• West of Balcom Canyon Road

Somis area threatened. For an interactive evacuation map, go to http://www.vcemergency.com.

EVACUATION CENTER

• Camarillo Community Center located at 1605 Burnley Street in the City of Camarillo.

ANIMAL EVACUATION SHELTERS

• Small animals can be taken to Ventura County Animal Services Camarillo Shelter located at 600 Aviation Drive in Camarillo.

• Large animals can be taken to Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W Harbor Boulevard in the City of Ventura.

• Large animals can also be taken to Earl Warren Showgrounds located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

SCHOOL CLOSURES - List

--School Districts--

• Briggs School District

• Hueneme Elementary School District

• Mesa Union School District

• Mupu School District

• Oxnard Union High School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

--Charter Schools--

• ACE (Camarillo)

• University Preparation (Camarillo)

ROAD CLOSURES - For updated list click here

• South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon

• Berylwood Road at Amgen Road

• West La Loma Road between Center Road and Walnut Avenue

• Price Road at E. Los Angeles Avenue (118 Freeway)

• Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Avenue (118 Freeway)

FIRE INFORMATION

At least one structure was captured by SkyFOX burning and 2,300 structures were threatened by Friday afternoon. Crews were in place for structure protection as fire helicopters made continuous water drops on the flames.

The fire struck on the tail end of a powerful Santa Ana wind and continued to fight the blaze from the upper ridge of South Mountain and north of Somis.

About 500 firefighters were battling the Maria Fire from the ground and the air. Additional crews were requested, which included two strike teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department comprised of five engines and a battalion chief each.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire within the evacuation boundaries.

The fire has a slow rate of spread on the Santa Paula side. However, fire officials say the blaze is moving westward at a rapid pace.

There are road closures in the immediate areas of the fire zone.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

For updated information on the Maria Fire, go to http://www.vcemergency.com.

WATCH: Officials provide an update on The Maria Fire

WATCH: SkyFOX over the Maria Fire

This is a developing story. Check back for updated information.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson contributed to this report.