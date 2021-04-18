Manhunt underway after 3 killed in Northwest Austin shooting

Austin Police Department says it is responding to a shooting situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.

Austin-Travis County EMS says 3 people have been pronounced dead on scene.

APD says the initial call came in at 11:42 a.m. with the first officer arriving on scene at approximately 11:46 a.m.

At that same time, a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents.

Initially reported as an "active shooter", APD says this is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals are also involved in the investigation.

However, APD is still asking for people to avoid the area.

APD says the suspect is still at large and has tentatively identified him as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

Broderick is a 5’7 black male and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a baseball hat.

Broderick is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Broderick is reported to have known the victims and targeted them. Police also say a child was involved but was taken to safety. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the child's involvement was.

Broderick is a Travis County Sheriff's Office detective that was arrested and charged last year after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

APD says their fear is Broderick may take a hostage if given the opportunity.

This is still an active scene, the public is advised to avoid the area.

"Unfortunately, it’s just another day in America." Vanessa Torrez says. She was on her way to the Domain when she saw a child flagging down cars for help. She says she never expected an active shooter situation to happen near where she lives.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.