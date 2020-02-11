Manhunt on for escaped Haralson County inmate

article

A statewide manhunt is underway for an inmate who officials say escaped from the Haralson County Detention Center late Monday night.

Gregory Keith Wyatt, 34, is described by the Haralson County’s Sheriff’s Office as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies say Wyatt worked his way through a light in the ceiling and then squeezed through a pipe chase.

The sheriff’s office said this is an on-going investigation and would release more details on the case later.

Deputies said they would like the public’s help in locating Wyatt. Anyone who believes they know where he is, is asked to call 911 immediately.