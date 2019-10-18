Manhunt for suspect accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman

Authorities are searching for a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman.

On September 28, a woman called the Marietta Police Department and told authorities 53-year-old Kenneth Terry, of Connecticut, had raped her. According to police, Terry was already on federal probation out of Connecticut.

Investigators said Terry has attempted to contact the victim on multiple occasions since the September attack, and she relocated to another metro Atlanta city so he wouldn't know where she was. Thursday night, police said Terry found out where the victim was living then attacked her and kidnapped her in Sandy Springs. She was severely beaten and stabbed, according to investigators.

Police said Terry forced the woman into her own car, then drove to Marietta. He pulled into a parking lot of a hotel and briefly stepped out of the car. That's when the victim locked the doors, hopped into the front, and drove toward the front of the hotel. Police said she jumped out and cried for help while the suspect tried to force her back inside the car.

A hotel security guard saw what was happening and confronted the suspect, according to police. Terry jumped back in the car and drove off.

The victim was taken to WellStar Kenenstone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Terry remains at large. Police think he's in the Atlanta area and possibly driving a black 2007 Chevy Impala with Connecticut tags.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Marietta police at 770-794-5372. He's considered dangerous and possibly armed with a knife.