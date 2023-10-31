Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Manhunt for shooter who fled from police in Monroe

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:42PM
Walton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

MONROE, Ga. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot near The Home Depot and Walmart in Monroe wrecked the getaway car after a police chase and fled the scene, launching a massive manhunt.

It started as a shooting at the Monroe Crossings Shopping Center located along Spring Street just off U.S. 78.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says there was a crash associated with the shooting.

The Monroe Police Department is handling the case. The Georgia State Patrol was also on the scene assisting.

It was not clear if the shooter ran into the woods or left in a vehicle.

A description of the shooter was not immediately known.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone who sees something suspicious in the area is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.