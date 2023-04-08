Man shot in back Friday night after exiting rideshare on Dorsey Street SW

article

A man was shot in the back on Friday night in the 1300 block of Dorsey Street SW, according to police reports.

Officers were alerted to the incident at approximately 10:32 p.m. The victim was found alert and conscious with a gunshot wound to his back. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the police revealed that the victim was getting out of his Uber/Lyft when he was shot in the back. Further investigations are being carried out by the Aggravated Assault Unit to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim's identity has not been released by the authorities, and there is no information available on his current condition. The police have also not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

It is important to note that the information provided by the police is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the police immediately.

MAP OF THE AREA