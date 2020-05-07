Man shot during SW Atlanta home invasion

A violent home invasion in Southwest Atlanta sends a man to the hospital. Police say gunmen opened fire at the victim when they couldn't find anything of value in his home.

Atlanta Police tell us just after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night 2 or 3 gunmen burst into the home in the 21-hundred block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. One of the home invaders then searched the house but apparently didn't locate anything he wanted to steal.

Before leaving the home invaders fired a single shot, hitting the 29-year-old victim in the right upper leg. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where at last check he was in stable condition.

The gunmen, who were wearing all black and had their faces covered, took off on foot. They were last seen running through the back yard of the home.

In addition to the injured victim, three children and two adults were in the house when the crime took place. Luckily, no one else was injured. Police say the kids were in a back bedroom.

