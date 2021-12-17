Father left for dead on roadside during hit-and-run in South Fulton

A daughter is extra grateful this holiday season after coming close to losing her dad in a hit-and-run.

Shawna Bey said her dad, Quaiz Bey, went out for a motorcycle ride in October. Bey and the rest of the family started getting worried when he didn't come home.

The family has the ‘find my friends’ app on their phones, and were able to use it to find his location.

Shawna was on the phone with her mom when she discovered the crash site.

"Where we found him was in the grass by the dead end. It was so dark that you could not see him at all. And the cars were going by so fast you wouldn't have been able to stop and say, oh, there's a bike there," Bey said.

Bey said her dad was hit by a car while riding on Camp Creek Road near Merk Road in the City of South Fulton.

She said the driver left, leaving her dad severely injured on the side of the road.

Bey said her dad spent weeks in the hospital, undergoing surgery, and rehab. She said he doesn't remember much from the crash, but remembered one detail.

"He felt heat on his back from like a car light," she said.

Because the area is dark and doesn't have security cameras, Bey said they may never know who left their dad to fight for his life alone on the side of the road.

"That shows that you as a person has no love, no anything. I hope they genuinely eventually find you," Bey said. "My dad was in so much pain, even seeing him in pain now. It was just so scary to think that I would lose my dad that night."

Bey said her dad still has a long road to recovery.

You can help the family by donating to their GoFundMe.

