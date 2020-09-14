Man seen being hit by former Clayton County deputy on camera receives bond

article

Roderick Walker, who was seen in a viral video being pinned to the ground by two Clayton County deputies, will soon be released from jail.

Walker was initially denied bond because of outstanding warrants in Fulton County, including one for cruelty to children. However, the Fulton County Sheriff's office confirmed Thursday that he was granted at $25,000 bond.

Walker was arrested on Friday outside the Georgia Department of Public Health in Clayton County. Family Attorney Shean Williams said Walker and his girlfriend were the passengers in a vehicle driven by a Lyft driver during a traffic stop.

Williams says deputies asked for Walker's identification which he didn't have. After that, the incident escalated.

At one point, Walker yells, "I can't breathe". The video sparked an internal investigation with one of the deputies put on administrative leave without pay.

The Clayton County sheriff fired a deputy seen hitting the man. The case was then turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office.

We will not rush to judgment, rather, we will be fair and thorough,” Clayton County district Attorney Tasha Mosley said Tuesday. “That is what I have been entrusted to do for the citizen of Clayton County.”

