Man reportedly killed by train in LaGrange

A man is dead after being struck by a train May 6 in LaGrange.

The LaGrange Police Department says it responded to a report of a body on the railroad tracks at McGee Street and Addie Street around 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as William Stargell, lying unresponsive next to the tracks.

Officers attempted to save Stargell's life but were unsuccessful. It was later determined that Stargell had been struck by a train.

The LaGrange Police Department is now investigating the incident and is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed it. They are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 706-883-2603.