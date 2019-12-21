Man killed in DeKalb County gas station shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened during an argument between two men at the Texaco.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to a Texaco Gas Station on the 2500 block of Gresham Road after reports of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened during an argument between two men at the gas station when one man shot the other.

The alleged shooter involved stayed at the scene and is being interviewed by police.

At this time, police say all parties are accounted for in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.