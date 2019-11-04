Man killed in Cobb County mobile home park shooting

Cobb County police are investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend.

It happened sometime after midnight at Waverly Mobile Home Park on Plantation Road.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was being taken to the hospital after a shooting when the driver pulled into the QuikTip on Mableton Parkway. The driver spotted a Cobb County police officer and asked for help.

First responders transferred the shooting victim, Roman Orlando Mejia-Nunez, of Austell, to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.