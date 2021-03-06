Man found dead on Gwinnett road in front of an apartment, police say

Police in Gwinnett County investigated a homicide on Saturday morning after a man was found dead in a roadway.

The body was found near Las Palmas Apartments at 1023 Seasons Parkway in Norcross.

The Crime Scene Unite was dispatched to investigate. Police are gathering details on the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____