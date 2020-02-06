Man found dead after fleeing gas station shooting identified

Police in Gwinnett County are hoping surveillance video from the gas station where a man was shot late Wednesday evening will help lead them to the gunman.

Investigators spent a rainy Thursday morning combing over two scenes. The first one was the Shell gas station on Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive. Police said officers were called to the scene just after 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call reporting shots were fired.

When officers arrived, neither the gunman nor the victim was there. Witnesses told officers the victim drove away from the scene after being shot. Police canvassed the area and came across the victim's silver car wrecked just west of the gas station near Sweetwater Drive.

Inside the disabled car, police said they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police would later identify the man as 20-year-old Jamun El Einslon.

Investigators admit they do not know why he was shot, why he decided to drive from the scene, or who the shooter was. Police said they are trying to determine who was with the victim leading up to his murder.