Man fires shots, barricades himself inside Cobb County home; neighbors told to shelter in homes

Residents are being asked to shelter in their homes as police contend with a barricaded suspect Tuesday morning in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County Police, shots were actively being fired at 7201 Kingsley Drive. Police said the suspect had barricaded themselves inside a home.

Police are requesting all neighbors on Kingsley Drive between Castle Lane and Vinyard Court to shelter in their homes.

