Man dies in shooting at Rockdale County plant

A man died after he was shot Friday morning at a plant near Conyers, according to Rockdale County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at Dart Container, a food service manufacturer on Georgia Highway 138.

Authorities say the shooting victim was taken to a hospital where they later died. The victim's identity has not been released.

The suspected gunman was apprehended in Alabama, according to authorities. Their identity has not been released.

Shortly before 10 a.m. the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office confirmed a person of interest had been identified.

Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School and C.J. Hicks Elementary were placed on lockdown as precaution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

FOX 5 Atlanta has crews on the scene working to gather details and will bring it to you as soon as it becomes available.