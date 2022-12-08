Man arrested for burning home with body inside, police say

article

Police in Lawrenceville said officers arrested a man charged with killing someone and intentionally starting a fire.

Police said 65-year-old Allen Tayeh is charged with murder and arson after investigators found a dead person on Wednesday afternoon inside a burnt home on Stone Mountain Street in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services went to the home on Stone Mountain Street to put out the fire while police responded to a report of a fire at a business.

Police said officers arrested Tayeh when they saw him walking away from one of the crime scenes. Police said he was treated for burns.

Tayeh was booked into Gwinnett County jail early Thursday morning.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner hasn't identified the victim.