Man accused of stealing from pastor during church service

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from a Hapeville church last month.

According to police, a pastor at Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist Church was conducting a service around 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 when his iPhone 8 and an iPad were stolen from his unlocked office. Investigators said the phone is worth $700 and the iPad is worth about $400.

Police have identified the burglary suspect as 61-year-old Terry Barlow. Investigators said Barlow was recorded on surveillance video at the church and has been seen at Mt. Pleasant Baptist on several occasions. He's also been seen in the area riding a bicycle.

Barlow is described as a tall and thin black male. In the church surveillance video, he was wearing dark clothing with a black jacket. He also had on a Philadelphia Eagles hat with a grey bill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hapeville Police Department.