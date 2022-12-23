Expand / Collapse search
Mall of America shooting: 'Whoever did this, we will catch them'

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated December 24, 2022 12:09AM
Minnesota
FOX 9

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America went into a lockdown after a shooting Friday evening that left one person dead after an altercation.

FOX 9 confirms one person was shot and killed after two groups of males appeared to be fighting, according to police.

"This is just stupid, stupid, stupid," said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges. "Whoever did this, we will catch them. And whoever helps them, we will lock you up, too."

Bloomington Police initially responded to the site at Nordstrom, where they provided life-saving measures to the victim before they were pronounced dead. The entire incident lasted around 30 seconds, according to police. 

After the lockdown, the mall confirms that all were evacuated, and the mall remained closed for the evening. It will reopen again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Police would not detail the current presence of metal detectors at entrances at the Mall of America.

FOX 9 crew is onsite and working to confirm details with authorities regarding a victim condition and suspect whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.