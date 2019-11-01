Major gas outage in Milton, Alpharetta

A major gas outage in Alpharetta and Milton left about 750 customers without gas on one of the coldest nights this fall.

The break happened near Mayfield and Bethany roads early Friday evening. Atlanta Gas Light said they will have gas restored by about 11 p.m., but will have to go door-by-door to restart the pilot lights in furnaces, water heaters, and stoves. They hope to have that complete by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said the impacted area runs through Mayfield Road and it’s adjoining neighborhoods.

The outage was caused by nearby construction, officials said.

Atlanta Gas Light officials are warning anyone in the area impacted to not restart their pilot lights on their own.

For more information visit atlantagaslight.com.