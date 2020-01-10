Lockdown lifted at MacDill AFB after report of shots fired near base, officials say

article

A report of shots fired near the MacDill Air Force Base put the base on lockdown for nearly an hour Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., a possibly armed suspect was near the Tanker Way gate entrance, according to a spokesperson with MacDill AFB, and authorities are searching for the individual.

The report of shots fired didn't occur on the South Tampa base itself, officials said. All gates are open except for the Tanker Way gate.

Tampa police said the incident originated in St. Petersburg. No other information has been provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

