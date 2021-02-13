Live Updates: Daytona 500 race paused due to forecasted thunderstorms

article

All eyes are on the Daytona International Speedway this Sunday as the Daytona 500 gets underway on FOX.

We have live updates from the speedway.

The race made it over a dozen laps in before having to stop because of weather.

"Thunderstorms are forecast for the Daytona International Speedway area including lightning. We advise you to secure items at campsites. Please take necessary precautions," the Daytona International Speedway tweeted.

In its 63rd year, "The Great American Race" is the iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won the "The Great American Race" for the third time in his career — and in the closest finish in history — after it was delayed a day by rain. He’s the only driver to have multiple victories in the race.

The Daytona International Speedway usually welcomes 101,000 fans to fill up the stadium. However, because of safety precautions in place, President Chip Wile said capacity will be limited.

Wile said the ‘Great American Race’ is already sold out. Though not releasing an exact number, he said the track is ensuring groups will be spaced six feet apart.

"We will require everyone to wear a mask throughout their visit. We’ll be taking their temp and asking them a health questionnaire," explained Wile.

FOX 35 News spoke exclusively with NASCAR driver Ryan Newman as he prepares to race the Daytona 500 one year after he was involved in a fiery crash at the same speedway.

He has previously stated that he has no memory of the crash.

"I’ve watched every angle that I could possibly watch. The biggest problem is, I don’t have any memory of my own angle, which is the ultimate angle," Newman said Tuesday in a preseason video conference with reporters. "And that’s gone, and that’ll always be gone, and no matter how many times I watch a replay or a different variation of that memory, it doesn’t change my personal memory because it just doesn’t exist."

The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover, marking the 11th consecutive year, and 12th total, that "America’s Ambassadors in Blue" – officially known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron – will showcase their precise choreography at the end of the National Anthem.

"We are excited to fly over the Daytona 500 again this year," said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Commander and Leader of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. "This amazing event has kicked off our demonstration season for the past ten years, and we are grateful for the partnership between the Speedway and Air Force. There is always a lot of enthusiasm surrounding this race, and we’re honored to share the pride, precision, and professionalism of the 693,000 total force Airmen to NASCAR fans around the world."

Serving as Grand Marshal this year is Mr. Worldwide himself, music superstar Pitbull, who will do the honors of telling drivers to start their engines ahead of the race.

"It’s an honor to be named the Grand Marshal for the 63rd DAYTONA 500. It’s exciting to mix culture, music and sports. Unity at its finest. So let’s get ready to start engines, Dale!"

However, all of this excitement is dependent on the weather.

FOX 35 has declared Sunday a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day for Central Florida.

A stalled front over North Florida is drawing up warm southerly breezes and loads of moisture from the south. As the energy gathers along the front, showers and strong storms will develop throughout both the day and night. A few of the storms could become quite strong, posing a few hazards for everyone across Central Florida.

The main threats appear to be the possibility of damaging winds in excess of 56 mph and very heavy rainfall. While the potential for an isolated tornado is overall on the lower side, there remains a possibility of a few storms wrapping up and creating a brief spinner.

The upper levels of the atmosphere are on the colder side and when that happens, there is potential for stronger storms to create hail, which could come down as the size of a quarter. The FOX 35 Weather Team will track these possible threats all day for you.

Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 live on FOX 35 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m.