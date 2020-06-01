Lawyers for college students pulled from car by police expected to speak Monday

Two Atlanta college students seen on camera forcibly being pulled from their car Saturday night have retained lawyers. They are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

Taniyah Pilgrim, a student at Spelman College, was riding with her friend, Messiah Young, a Morehouse College student, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday near Centennial Park in Atlanta. Officers could be seen surrounding their car, trying to get the pair out. Eventually, the driver-side window was smashed in by officers.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms fired two of the five officers involved. The two officers have been identified as Inv. Mark Gardner and Inv. Ivory Streeter.

"There clearly was an excessive use of force. We understand that our officers are working very long hours under an enormous amount of stress, but we also understand that the use of excessive force is never acceptable," Bottoms said during a news conference Sunday evening.

Investigator Mark Gardner (left) and Inv. Ivory Streeter (right)

Lawyers for the students said the officers used Tasers on them.

“Officers threw Pilgrim to the ground, she landed face down in the pavement and they handcuffed her,” Atlanta-based attorney L. Chris Stewart wrote in a statement sent to FOX 5 News. Stewart was retained by Pilgrim on Monday.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields specifically addressed the incident with the two college students on Sunday, stating that her officers had a responsibility not to escalate any incident.

"These folks are going out every day, they are getting pelted with rocks, knives thrown at them, ongoing gunshots, it really is an unpleasant space to be in. But that does not relieve us of our responsibilities. And we have a responsibility, when we handle any incident, not to escalate the incident and not to cause further harm or injury," Shields said.

Both Pilgrim and Young were taken into custody, but no charges were filed. They have since been released from custody.

The remaining officers involved in the incident have been assigned to desk duty.

Young retained lawyer Mawuli Davis.