Lawyer questions whether politics played a role in emergency bond hearing

As the Fulton County courthouse was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, one inmate managed to secure an emergency bond hearing that caught local prosecutors off guard. And, one interested bystander said politics was at play.

Last week, the Fulton County courthouse was officially closed for business. Most business.

Attorney, Precious Anderson, was in court to watch her ex-husband's bond hearing unfold. Kashka Scott was in jail on a felony charge of strangling another woman. He has pleaded not guilty. Anderson wanted to see what happened because she is dealing with Mr. Scott on a variety of domestic and legal issues. And, she couldn't understand how out of the blue, with the courthouse shut down and no bond motion on file, Mr. Scott was still in court.

"For him to have a hearing here today, it's just unbelievable. Except for the fact of who represents him," said Anderson.

Her ex-husband's attorney was Fulton County Commissioner, Marvin Arrington Jr. He told us he simply wanted to get his client out of jail on bond.

In court, prosecutor Adam Abatte told the judge he felt blindsided. He had no notice of an upcoming hearing, no time to review the record or Mr. Scott's criminal history.

Judge Rachel Krause admitted it was an unusual procedure, pointing out that she had canceled an earlier hearing because of fears of a packed courthouse.

She set bond at $20,000. Kashka Scott was let out of jail.

"I'm a member of the bar, I believe in justice, and this is not," said Precious Anderson.