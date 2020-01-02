Law enforcement officers can get a free meal at Sonny's BBQ on Jan. 9
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Law enforcement officers will be able to get a free meal at Sonny's BBQ for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The barbecue chain says officers can get a free pork big deal on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The free meal offer is available for dine-in at any Sonny's BBQ location with a valid ID or badge.
Sonny's BBQ is also inviting the public to nominate law enforcement officers in their communities for a chance to receive a barbecue feast in their honor.
You can nominate an officer between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16 by visiting RandomActsofBBQ.com.